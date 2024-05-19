Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 9,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $739,000. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 39,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.74.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.81, for a total transaction of $403,365.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,085.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,099 shares of company stock valued at $37,156,142. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

NYSE CB traded up $9.40 on Friday, hitting $274.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,303,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,022. The company’s 50-day moving average is $253.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.13. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.71 and a one year high of $275.41. The stock has a market cap of $111.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

