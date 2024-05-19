AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Donaldson by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 53,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Donaldson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Donaldson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DCI traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,972. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $75.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $876.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 7,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $545,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 34,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,804.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total value of $330,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,954.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,817,942. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

See Also

