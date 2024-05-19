AMG National Trust Bank Sells 668 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,418,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,397,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $145.28. The firm has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.48.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total transaction of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

