Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Information Technology ETF worth $55,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $532.55. The stock had a trading volume of 312,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,981. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $391.39 and a 12 month high of $538.26. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $514.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.05.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.