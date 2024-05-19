Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 523,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $57,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 5,755 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 74,501 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 18,303 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.09. 7,004,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,367,397. The stock has a market cap of $181.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $89.67 and a one year high of $121.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.59 and a 200-day moving average of $109.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 13.96%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,704 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,884 shares of company stock worth $5,153,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

