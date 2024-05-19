Summit X LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Summit X LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Summit X LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $524.63. 2,657,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,305,639. The company has a market capitalization of $482.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $486.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

