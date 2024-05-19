Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,806 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after acquiring an additional 368,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.29. 1,418,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.48. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $145.28.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.85.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

