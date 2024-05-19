Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 7,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 8,982 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,709,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,143,789. The stock has a market cap of $80.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.32. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.