Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 5,527 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFUS. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 75,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 55,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 89,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.62. 228,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,245. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

