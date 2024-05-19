iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,936,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346,840 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,070,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,676,000 after purchasing an additional 440,988 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,145,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,332,000 after buying an additional 9,923,920 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,267,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,863,531. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.03. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.