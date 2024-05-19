JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Decreased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 256,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,485,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.