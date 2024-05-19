JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Holdings Decreased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 256,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,485,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,710. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.31. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
