Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after buying an additional 779,722 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 384.5% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 730,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,664,000 after purchasing an additional 579,689 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 394,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,145 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,332,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,234,000 after buying an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.60. 486,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,765. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

