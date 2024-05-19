The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC traded down $0.54 on Friday, reaching $160.35. 1,075,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,350. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

