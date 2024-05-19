Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Stock Holdings Lessened by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQH. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth about $4,425,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth about $1,573,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,977,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1,739.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 144,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,374,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Seth P. Bernstein sold 152,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $5,803,122.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,374,399.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,367.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,380 shares of company stock worth $11,518,571. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:EQH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.73. 2,060,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,656,287. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $40.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.91.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Further Reading

