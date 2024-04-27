Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given New C$92.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$95.00 to C$92.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$102.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$82.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Trading Up 3.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE BBD.B opened at C$63.79 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1-year low of C$39.87 and a 1-year high of C$68.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$55.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.61. The company has a market cap of C$5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96.

In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total transaction of C$767,039.00. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

