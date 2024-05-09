Apollon Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,715,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 3.0% during the third quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,183,000 after acquiring an additional 99,663 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 562,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 63,067 shares during the period.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYT opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $9.91.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

