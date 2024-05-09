Insider Buying: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CEO Acquires 28,775 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Noto purchased 28,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares in the company, valued at $55,430,246.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $7.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.74 and a beta of 1.75. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 377,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

