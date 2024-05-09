Insider Selling: Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) CFO Sells $46,714.98 in Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 442 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $46,714.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,505,392.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Glaukos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GKOS opened at $106.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.79. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $54.38 and a 12 month high of $110.73.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative net margin of 43.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 71,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,752,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Glaukos from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

