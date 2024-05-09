Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.55. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $80.80.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.17% and a negative net margin of 57.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIRS. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CM Management LLC lifted its position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the third quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 649,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 99,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 962,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 378,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.

