Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PIRS opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.66. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.55. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $80.80.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.17% and a negative net margin of 57.33%.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biotechnological applications. The company focuses on the development of its 4-1BB bispecifics immuno-oncology (IO) programs. Its clinical pipeline consists of IO bispecifics, including S095012 (PRS-344), a bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting PD-L1 and 4-1BB in partnership with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; SGN-BB228 (PRS-346), a CD228 x 4-1BB bispecific antibody-Anticalin compound targeting CD228 and 4-1BB in partnership with Pfizer Inc; and BOS-342 (PRS-342), a GPC3 x 4-1BB bispecific Mabcalin compound targeting GPC3 and 4-1BB in partnership with Boston Pharmaceuticals, which are in phase 1 studies.
