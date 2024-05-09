LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.41. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $7.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LightPath Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LightPath Technologies in the third quarter worth about $93,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,723,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd raised its holdings in LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the period. 56.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

