Insider Selling: NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Insider Sells $171,250.00 in Stock

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) insider Brian Mitts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $171,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,934.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE NXRT opened at $35.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $900.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXRT. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

