Thomas K. Equels Purchases 61,729 Shares of AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM) Stock

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas K. Equels acquired 61,729 shares of AIM ImmunoTech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.41 per share, with a total value of $25,308.89. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 778,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,055.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE AIM opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -0.11. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter. AIM ImmunoTech had a negative net margin of 14,337.62% and a negative return on equity of 121.69%.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

