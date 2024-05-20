Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. It also offers online casino wagering products and services, as well as online gambling and other online services. The company offers its products under the Codere and Greenplay brand names. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Austria, Malta, Panama, and Argentina.

