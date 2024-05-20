Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Up 2.9 %
NASDAQ:CDRO opened at $8.29 on Thursday. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05.
