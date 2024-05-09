Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Receives $168.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Woodward news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,200 shares of company stock worth $8,244,976 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Woodward by 34.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Woodward by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodward by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $178.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward has a 52 week low of $105.18 and a 52 week high of $179.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.48%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

