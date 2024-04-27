FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 210.66%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 3.4 %

FTAI stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $74.99.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Compass Point upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $71.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

