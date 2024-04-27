FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 210.66%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis.
FTAI Aviation Stock Down 3.4 %
FTAI stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.57 and its 200-day moving average is $50.97. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.45 and a beta of 1.90. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $74.99.
FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.
FTAI Aviation Company Profile
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
