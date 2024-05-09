Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SIRI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.75 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.42.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $3.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,659,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sirius XM news, insider Joseph A. Inzerillo sold 107,611 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $527,293.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 746,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,659,398.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meyer sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $3,936,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,091,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,370,042.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 140,560.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

(Get Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.