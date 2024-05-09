Insider Selling: NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) General Counsel Sells $144,502.42 in Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SMR opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. NuScale Power Co. has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Get NuScale Power alerts:

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. NuScale Power had a negative net margin of 255.86% and a negative return on equity of 29.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 44.3% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NuScale Power by 17.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 15.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NuScale Power

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NuScale Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuScale Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.