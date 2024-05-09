Brokerages Set National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Target Price at $60.50

Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several research analysts have commented on NHI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NHI opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 115.02%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

