Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

NR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,859,000 after acquiring an additional 303,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newpark Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,187,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,932,000 after purchasing an additional 162,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Newpark Resources by 20.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 875,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after buying an additional 148,700 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 814,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 266,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Newpark Resources by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 608,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,039,000 after buying an additional 212,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $625.79 million, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 2.78.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $170.87 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

