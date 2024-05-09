Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
NR has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NR
Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources
Newpark Resources Stock Down 0.3 %
Newpark Resources stock opened at $7.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $625.79 million, a P/E ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 2.78.
Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.
Newpark Resources Company Profile
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Newpark Resources
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Lucid’s Stock Price is Still in Reverse: New Lows Are Coming
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Generac Powers Ahead on the Electrification Mega-Trend
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- PulteGroup Wins and Wins More on Interest Rate Cuts
Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.