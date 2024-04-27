OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of OneSpan from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

OneSpan Price Performance

OneSpan stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $10.13. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $17.20.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 12.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $62.93 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that OneSpan will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpan

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.83 per share, with a total value of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $725,935.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSPN. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in OneSpan by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OneSpan in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in OneSpan by 100.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpan

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

