Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 91,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,134 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 54,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $908,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.36. The company had a trading volume of 499,169 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.39.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2278 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

