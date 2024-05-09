iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Blume Capital Management Inc.

Blume Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 819,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,623,000 after buying an additional 33,816 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 70,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,109 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.87.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

