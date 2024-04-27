Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Wabash National Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $24.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $30.07.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter. Wabash National had a return on equity of 37.84% and a net margin of 8.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wabash National will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

In other Wabash National news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,024,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larry J. Magee sold 3,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $81,779.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,024,869. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Priyadarshi Sudhanshu sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $27,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,805.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,491,000. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 66.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,340,000 after buying an additional 553,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 383.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 513,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 407,518 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,017,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Wabash National by 78.4% in the third quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 303,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,407,000 after purchasing an additional 133,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

