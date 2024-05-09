CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $52.34. 913,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,292. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.81 and a 200 day moving average of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 1.80. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $91.10.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
