Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Raised to Outperform at National Bankshares

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$38.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of C$34.00. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.90.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC traded up C$1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$34.95. 3,245,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,107,089. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. Manulife Financial has a 1-year low of C$23.69 and a 1-year high of C$35.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of C$14.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 3.6797312 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

