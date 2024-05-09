National Bankshares Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$7.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. ATB Capital raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.14.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of TSE:CEU traded up C$0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,922. The stock has a market cap of C$1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$6.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.6391403 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total transaction of C$212,850.00. In other news, Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.33, for a total value of C$266,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.73, for a total value of C$212,850.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 498,360 shares of company stock worth $2,417,920. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.