Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Upgraded to Outperform by National Bankshares

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$7.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of C$6.50. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Athabasca Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TD Securities lowered shares of Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.50 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Desjardins cut Athabasca Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.75 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.14.

Athabasca Oil Stock Up 2.9 %

Athabasca Oil stock traded up C$0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.97. 3,904,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,754. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.44, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.70. Athabasca Oil has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$5.59.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$315.93 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.11%. On average, analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.5253664 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. J. Wojcichowsky sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total transaction of C$130,340.00. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of thermal and light oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. It operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. The company's principal properties are in the Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer/Corner, Hangingstone, and Dover West projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

