VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at TD Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 62.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FORA. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised VerticalScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Cormark boosted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight Capital upped their target price on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of VerticalScope stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VerticalScope has a 52 week low of C$3.00 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The stock has a market cap of C$172.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.53.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

