Kinross Gold (TSE:K) PT Raised to C$13.75

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinross Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

K traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.28. 2,402,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,331,388. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.78. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$5.91 and a one year high of C$10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.24 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.4605193 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total value of C$144,508.16. In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$64,176.00. Also, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 29,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.93, for a total transaction of C$144,508.16. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,621 shares of company stock valued at $893,873. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

