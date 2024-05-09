Blume Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 84,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 274,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,074,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 134,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $89.25. 3,216,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,527,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.80. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $63.80 and a 52 week high of $103.52.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

