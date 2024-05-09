Blume Capital Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,168,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,698,000 after buying an additional 99,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,386,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,267,000 after acquiring an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 3,069,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,641,000 after acquiring an additional 313,277 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,918,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,182,000 after purchasing an additional 166,891 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,966,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,516,000 after buying an additional 67,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 5,565 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $207,073.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,100.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $73,960.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,368.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Essential Utilities stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.80. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $43.26.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $479.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.3071 dividend. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

