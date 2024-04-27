Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (IDEXY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 29th

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2921 per share on Friday, May 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Industria de Diseño Textil’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Industria de Diseño Textil Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $24.20 on Friday. Industria de Diseño Textil has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $25.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34.

Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Industria de Diseño Textil had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Industria de Diseño Textil will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household products. The company sells its products under the Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, and Zara Home brands. It is also involved in the textile manufacturing, logistics, design, insurance, construction, and real estate businesses, as well as provides financial services.

