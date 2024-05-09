Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder William H. Milmoe Sells 428,574 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 428,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $25,573,010.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,964,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,958,731.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Celsius Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $77.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.97. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Celsius by 212.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,598 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 188.8% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,400 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,632,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,318 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.95.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

