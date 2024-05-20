Comparing State Street (NYSE:STT) & Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) and State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bank of Hawaii has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, State Street has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.4% of State Street shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Bank of Hawaii shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of State Street shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Hawaii 15.91% 13.25% 0.67% State Street 9.62% 12.03% 0.87%

Dividends

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and State Street’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bank of Hawaii pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. State Street pays an annual dividend of $2.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Bank of Hawaii pays out 72.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. State Street pays out 51.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. State Street has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Hawaii and State Street, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Hawaii 3 2 0 0 1.40 State Street 2 4 5 0 2.27

Bank of Hawaii presently has a consensus price target of $52.20, indicating a potential downside of 12.74%. State Street has a consensus price target of $84.04, indicating a potential upside of 7.73%. Given State Street’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe State Street is more favorable than Bank of Hawaii.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of Hawaii and State Street’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Hawaii $986.98 million 2.41 $171.20 million $3.88 15.42 State Street $18.37 billion 1.28 $1.94 billion $5.34 14.61

State Street has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Hawaii. State Street is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Hawaii, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

State Street beats Bank of Hawaii on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products. The Commercial Banking segment provides corporate banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial lease financing, auto dealer financing, and deposit products. This segment also offers commercial lending and deposit products to middle-market and large companies, and government entities; commercial real estate mortgages to investors, developers, and builders; and international banking and merchant services. The Treasury and Other segment provides corporate asset and liability management services, including interest rate risk management and foreign exchange services. Bank of Hawaii Corporation was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors. It also engages in the provision of portfolio management and risk analytics, as well as trading and post-trade settlement services with integrated compliance and managed data. In addition, the company offers investment management strategies and products, such as core and enhanced indexing, multi-asset strategies, active quantitative and fundamental active capabilities, and alternative investment strategies. Further, it provides services and solutions, including environmental, social, and governance investing; defined benefit and defined contribution; and global fiduciary solutions, as well as exchange-traded funds under the SPDR ETF brand. The company provides its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds, UCITS, hedge funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

