Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives $6.80 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.80.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. StockNews.com upgraded Codexis to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Codexis Price Performance

Shares of CDXS opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.04. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.92.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.18. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.76% and a negative net margin of 87.73%. The company had revenue of $26.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 million. Equities research analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth $42,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 674.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Codexis

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

