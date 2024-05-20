Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC increased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Innergex Renewable Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, Director Richard Gagnon acquired 3,125 shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,408.75. In related news, Director Richard Gagnon bought 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,408.75. Also, Director Daniel Lafrance bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.35 per share, with a total value of C$41,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 22,125 shares of company stock worth $174,975. 20.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$9.04 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 546.12. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12 month low of C$7.05 and a 12 month high of C$14.40. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$261.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$264.85 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.25%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.