Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INSM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insmed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Insmed from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.71.

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.93. Insmed has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day moving average of $27.12.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insmed news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,231 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,186. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insmed by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,509,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,636,000 after buying an additional 383,714 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Insmed by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,172,000 after purchasing an additional 769,443 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 86.5% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,094,000 after purchasing an additional 865,108 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,973,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $45,029,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

