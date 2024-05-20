First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.87 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.25. First Savings Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

