United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $308.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an outperform rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $308.78.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

UTHR opened at $274.26 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $204.44 and a twelve month high of $275.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $232.40.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The business’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total transaction of $346,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $3,548,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,756.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher Patusky sold 1,310 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.35, for a total value of $346,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,140 shares of company stock worth $36,051,162 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $860,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 11.2% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $972,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 165,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.