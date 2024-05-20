NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on NFI shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NFI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE:NFI opened at C$16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -12.08, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.47 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.84. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$8.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.50.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NFI Group will post 0.2266807 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Colin Robertson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$582,375.00. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Keith Dewsnup purchased 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,213.75. Also, Director Colin Robertson purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.65 per share, with a total value of C$582,375.00. Insiders have acquired 64,228 shares of company stock valued at $734,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

